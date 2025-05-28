Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos Purchases 1,447,159 Shares

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos acquired 1,447,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £43,414.77 ($58,668.61).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

SPDI stock remained flat at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.

