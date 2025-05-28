Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos Purchases 1,447,159 Shares

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) insider Lambros Georgiou Anagnostopoulos acquired 1,447,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £43,414.77 ($58,668.61).
Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance
SPDI stock remained flat at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.
Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile
