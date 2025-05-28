Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.