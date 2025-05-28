Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXE opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.