Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Viña Concha y Toro had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $216.79 million during the quarter.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:VCOYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 700 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Viña Concha y Toro has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

