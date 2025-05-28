Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Viña Concha y Toro had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $216.79 million during the quarter.
Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1%
OTCMKTS:VCOYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 700 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Viña Concha y Toro has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Viña Concha y Toro
