34,649 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial LLC

Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Lighthouse Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.