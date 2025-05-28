Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.26 ($0.08). Approximately 274,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 127,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Abingdon Health Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.07.

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

