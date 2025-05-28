PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

PureTech Health Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in PureTech Health by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

