Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$69.18 on Wednesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$59.10 and a twelve month high of C$91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.64.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.