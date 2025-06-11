Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz Sells 5,868 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.69, for a total value of C$878,384.35.

Jessica Hertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jessica Hertz sold 366 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total value of C$53,672.73.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jessica Hertz sold 10,255 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.30, for a total value of C$1,602,815.48.

Shopify Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$150.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

