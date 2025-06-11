Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.0% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

