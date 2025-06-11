4,680 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

