Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21). 84,810,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 71,329,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.20).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 20 ($0.27) to GBX 25 ($0.34) in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
