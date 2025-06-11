Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21). 84,810,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 71,329,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.20).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGP. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 20 ($0.27) to GBX 25 ($0.34) in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

