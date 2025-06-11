Richard J. Hendrix Sells 25,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,739 shares in the company, valued at $445,632.21. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 10.8%

NVTS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

