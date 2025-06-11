Rockingstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 1.4% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.74. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

