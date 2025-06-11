SG Americas Securities LLC Has $28.50 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $28,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

