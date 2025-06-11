iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

