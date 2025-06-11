WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $58,855,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after buying an additional 1,605,436 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,246.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 1,137,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

