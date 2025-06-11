GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.04). 25,509,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,007% from the average session volume of 2,304,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

