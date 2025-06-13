Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 443 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.3% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:KO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

