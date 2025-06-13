Legacy Trust Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

