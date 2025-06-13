GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $513.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

