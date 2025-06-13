Legacy Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.