Legacy Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

