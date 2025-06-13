Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $66.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

