Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Walmart by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 256,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 136,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 78,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

