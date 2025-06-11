Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Lakeland Financial worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9,426.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $384,709.34. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex acquired 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. This trade represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

