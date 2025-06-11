Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) COO Chad D. Nyce Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $142,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,892.37. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 58.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

