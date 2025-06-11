Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

