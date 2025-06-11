Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Approximately 64,569,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 43,480,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

Helium One Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £69.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

About Helium One Global

(Get Free Report)

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.