SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Garmin by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $210.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $246.50.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

