Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after buying an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $241.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

