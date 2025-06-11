Avanza Fonder AB Sells 11,072 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

