Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.