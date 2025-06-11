Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

