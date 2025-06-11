Avanza Fonder AB Sells 323 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Avanza Fonder AB cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $406.77 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.55 and a 200-day moving average of $368.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.