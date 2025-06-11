Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,166 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

AMLP opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

