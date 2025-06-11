Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,020 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

