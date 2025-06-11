Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $369,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,226. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,208 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $395,931.36.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:NIC opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $95,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.