MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 25.1%

EZU stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

