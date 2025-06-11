MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $589.64 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $591.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.89. The company has a market capitalization of $537.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

