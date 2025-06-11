IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

