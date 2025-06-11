The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,189 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 684.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 216,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 106.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 177,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

