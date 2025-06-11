Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

