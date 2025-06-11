Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

