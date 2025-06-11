Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
