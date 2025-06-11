Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.