Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.