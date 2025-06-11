Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Trading Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.88. 851,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,253,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Classover to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Classover Price Performance

Classover Company Profile

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries.

