GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.8%
GE Aerospace stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
