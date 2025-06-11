Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,324,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.