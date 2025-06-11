Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 93,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHXGet Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 93,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$755,378.55.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$644,193.20.
  • On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$1,120,310.32.
  • On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$23,103.08.
  • On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$2,164,598.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

