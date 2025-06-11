Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 93,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 93,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$755,378.55.
John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 5th, John Michael Hooks sold 80,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$644,193.20.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Michael Hooks sold 138,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$1,120,310.32.
- On Friday, May 16th, John Michael Hooks sold 2,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$23,103.08.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, John Michael Hooks sold 269,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$2,164,598.00.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:PHX opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX Energy Services
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PHX Energy Services
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.