Samuel A. Landy Sells 25,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,270.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 750.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

